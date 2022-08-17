Overview of Dr. Mina Safain, MD

Dr. Mina Safain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Safain works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care, Neurosurgery in Melrose, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.