Dr. Mina Safain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mina Safain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mina Safain, MD
Dr. Mina Safain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Safain works at
Dr. Safain's Office Locations
-
1
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates585 Lebanon St # 2, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions
-
2
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St # 178, Boston, MA 02111 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Safain?
Feeling so much better after surgery. The whole office is awesome! Mark
About Dr. Mina Safain, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1821228883
Education & Certifications
- Brigahm & Women's Hosp Endoscopic and Pituitary Fellowship
- Tufts Medical Center-Neurosurgery
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safain accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Safain using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Safain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safain works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Safain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.