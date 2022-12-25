Dr. Mina Sinacori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinacori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mina Sinacori, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mina Sinacori, MD
Dr. Mina Sinacori, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Sinacori works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sinacori's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Women S Specialists929 Gessner Rd Ste 2130, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 935-9100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sinacori?
Dr. Sinacori is very friendly and a good listener. I have a sense of comfort and trust during my visits. She is also very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Mina Sinacori, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396718847
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinacori has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinacori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinacori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinacori works at
Dr. Sinacori has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinacori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sinacori speaks Spanish.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinacori. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinacori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinacori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinacori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.