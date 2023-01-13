Dr. Mina Swofford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swofford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mina Swofford, MD
Dr. Mina Swofford, MD is a Dermatologist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Community Hospital Anderson, Eskenazi Health and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Swofford Dermatology Center2101 Jackson St Ste 205, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 683-3160
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Eskenazi Health
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Dr Swofford is always so friendly and thorough. The office is so good about calling me when there is a cancellation to get me into the office sooner if I need it. Highly recommend Dr Swofford
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Clarian Indiana Univ Hosp, Dermatology Riverside Methodist Hosp, Internal Medicine|Indiana University Hospital
- RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
