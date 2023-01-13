Overview

Dr. Mina Swofford, MD is a Dermatologist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Community Hospital Anderson, Eskenazi Health and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Swofford works at Swofford Dermatology Center in Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.