Overview of Dr. Mina Tanios, MD

Dr. Mina Tanios, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Tanios works at UT Medical Center Orthopedics in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.