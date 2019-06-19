Overview of Dr. Mina Zahedi, MD

Dr. Mina Zahedi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from U Paris Xii and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.



Dr. Zahedi works at Conviva Care Center in Ormond Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.