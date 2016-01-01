Dr. Minal Borsada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borsada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minal Borsada, MD
Overview of Dr. Minal Borsada, MD
Dr. Minal Borsada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Borsada works at
Dr. Borsada's Office Locations
-
1
Serve The People Community Health Center1206 E 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Directions (866) 592-2199
-
2
San Judas Medical Group1080 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 Directions (323) 957-8787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borsada?
About Dr. Minal Borsada, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1457485500
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borsada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borsada accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borsada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borsada works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Borsada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borsada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borsada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borsada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.