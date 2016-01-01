Overview of Dr. Minal Borsada, MD

Dr. Minal Borsada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Borsada works at Serve The People Community Health Center in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.