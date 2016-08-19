See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Minal Mehta, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (13)
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Minal Mehta, MD

Dr. Minal Mehta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Mehta works at Doctors Of OB/GYN in Fountain Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehta's Office Locations

    Minal Mehta MD A Professional Corporation
    18111 Brookhurst St Ste 4450, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 848-2383
    8700 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 848-2383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 19, 2016
    Was looking for someone who listens to me and explains things. She did just that . Awesome dr.
    Megan b in Huntington Beach, CA — Aug 19, 2016
    About Dr. Minal Mehta, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, Gujarati and Korean
    • 1780787580
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University
    • Baylor Med Center
    • Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta works at Doctors Of OB/GYN in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mehta’s profile.

    Dr. Mehta speaks Chinese, Gujarati and Korean.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

