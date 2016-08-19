Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minal Mehta, MD
Overview of Dr. Minal Mehta, MD
Dr. Minal Mehta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
Minal Mehta MD A Professional Corporation18111 Brookhurst St Ste 4450, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 848-2383
- 2 8700 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 848-2383
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was looking for someone who listens to me and explains things. She did just that . Awesome dr.
About Dr. Minal Mehta, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Gujarati and Korean
- 1780787580
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Baylor Med Center
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta speaks Chinese, Gujarati and Korean.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.