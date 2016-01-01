See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Far Hills, NJ
Dr. Minal Vazirani, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (5)
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Minal Vazirani, MD

Dr. Minal Vazirani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Far Hills, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Vazirani works at Integrative Health and Wellness Associates in Far Hills, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ and Livingston, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vazirani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Far Hills Office
    22 Peapack Rd, Far Hills, NJ 07931 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 543-2537
  2. 2
    Integrative Health and Wellness Associates, LLC (Warren)
    112 Town Center Dr, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 543-2537
  3. 3
    Livingston Office
    200 S Orange Ave Ste 107, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 543-2537

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Minal Vazirani, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1124183017
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Integrative Medicine
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vazirani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vazirani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazirani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazirani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazirani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazirani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

