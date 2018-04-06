Dr. Minas Constantinides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Constantinides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minas Constantinides, MD
Dr. Minas Constantinides, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
1
Westlake Dermtology & Cosmetic Surgery-3800 N Lamar Blvd Ste 155, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 617-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
I’ve had three appointments with Doctor Constantinides, and he has the best bedside manner of any surgeon I have seen. He’s very meticulous about each individual’s situation. He will be fixing my perforated septum which a previous surgeon was unable to do. It is a very difficult thing to do. I have full confidence that Doctor C will accomplish this. His credentials are impeccable, and I know I’m in the best hands I could possibly be, and he is in Austin, TX.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1194823096
- U Toronto
- Nyu Med Ctr University Hosp
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Brown
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Constantinides has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constantinides accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Constantinides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Constantinides works at
Dr. Constantinides speaks Greek and Spanish.
