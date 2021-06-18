Overview of Dr. Minas Kochumian, MD

Dr. Minas Kochumian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Kochumian works at Minas Kochuman MD in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.