Dr. Minas Lialios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lialios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minas Lialios, MD
Overview of Dr. Minas Lialios, MD
Dr. Minas Lialios, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lialios' Office Locations
- 1 706 PO Box, Norwalk, CT 06852 Directions (203) 840-7566
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lialios?
We have been going to Dr. Lialios for over twenty years with our three children. I can't imagine having any other Doctor. He always listens, goes above and beyond to get to the bottom of any concern.
About Dr. Minas Lialios, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Greek
- 1679527535
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lialios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lialios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lialios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lialios speaks Chinese and Greek.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lialios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lialios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lialios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lialios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.