Dr. Minch Fong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Minch Fong, MD
Dr. Minch Fong, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Fong works at
Dr. Fong's Office Locations
George G. Miranda MD Inc.26691 Plaza Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 680-3363
Providence Medical Foundation27799 Medical Center Rd Ste 460, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 347-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with aggressive B Cell lymphoma. I cannot say enough good about Dr. Fong. He explained everything very thoroughly and is very compassionate and caring. Listens to concerns and is very sensitive to them. I am so grateful to have him as my oncologist. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Minch Fong, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1407849284
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fong works at
Dr. Fong has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.