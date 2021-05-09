Overview of Dr. Minch Fong, MD

Dr. Minch Fong, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Fong works at George G. Miranda MD Inc. in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.