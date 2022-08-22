Overview of Dr. Minda Neimark, MD

Dr. Minda Neimark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Neimark works at Holy Cross HealthPlex in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.