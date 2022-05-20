Overview of Dr. Mindi Bull, DO

Dr. Mindi Bull, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Bull works at Saint John Clinic Cardiology in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Broken Arrow, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.