Offers telehealth
Dr. Mindy Bixby, DO is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
1
Scripps Clinic9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-5400Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
2
Best Center Inc.9940 Talbert Ave Ste 201, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (949) 829-2378
3
Scripps Clinic Medical Group310 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 753-5594
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bixby is the third neurologist I have seen for treatment for dystonia. She is the first to chart and make a plan for my injections and dosage to improve results. She's very compassionate.
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1508012139
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown U Hosp
- Long Beach Mem Med Ctr
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Dr. Bixby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bixby accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bixby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bixby has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bixby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bixby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bixby.
