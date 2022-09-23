See All Oncologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Mindy Bohrer, MD

Medical Oncology
2.8 (28)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mindy Bohrer, MD

Dr. Mindy Bohrer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Bohrer works at Hematology And Medical Oncology in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bohrer's Office Locations

    Robert L Slackman MD PA
    2623 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 216, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 742-0065
    West Boca Radiation Oncology
    9960 Central Park Blvd N Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 742-0065
    21020 State Road 7 Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 472-0065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Anemia
Stomach Cancer
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Stomach Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 23, 2022
    may appear at first to be dismissive but very caring and compassionate doctor when it matters. Highly recommended by other medical professionals. Staff could be more courteous at times.
    Patient — Sep 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mindy Bohrer, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902895360
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mindy Bohrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bohrer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bohrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bohrer has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohrer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohrer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

