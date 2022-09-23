Overview of Dr. Mindy Bohrer, MD

Dr. Mindy Bohrer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Bohrer works at Hematology And Medical Oncology in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.