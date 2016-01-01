Overview

Dr. Mindy Frimodig, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.



Dr. Frimodig works at ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano in Shawano, WI with other offices in Clintonville, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.