Overview of Dr. Mindy Lam, DPM

Dr. Mindy Lam, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Lam works at Foot Care Of Clifton Park in Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.