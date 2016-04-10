See All General Surgeons in East Lansing, MI
Dr. Mindy Lane, DO

General Surgery
2.9 (25)
Map Pin Small East Lansing, MI
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mindy Lane, DO

Dr. Mindy Lane, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Lane works at Sparrow Medical Group Bariatric Surgery in East Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lane's Office Locations

    Sparrow Hand Surgeons
    2900 Hannah Blvd Ste 216, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Varicose Veins
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Varicose Veins
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Apr 10, 2016
    Dr. Lane may come across as being abrasive or harsh to some people, but I took that to mean she really cares about her patients. She pushed me towards a much healthier lifestyle than what I had -- not only with the bariatric surgery, but an overhaul in my eating and general lifestyle. She's also very good at what she does, doesn't hold anything back - like side effects, etc, and is up front and honest. I recommend her to those who ask about my success!
    Erica Koski in Lansing, MI — Apr 10, 2016
    About Dr. Mindy Lane, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932190642
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mindy Lane, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lane works at Sparrow Medical Group Bariatric Surgery in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Lane’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

