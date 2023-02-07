Dr. Mindy Rabinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mindy Rabinowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Mindy Rabinowitz, MD
Dr. Mindy Rabinowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Rabinowitz works at
Dr. Rabinowitz's Office Locations
-
1
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rabinowitz?
Wonderful doctor with knowledgeable skill and understanding of my concerns.
About Dr. Mindy Rabinowitz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1962727701
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson-Dept of Otolaryngology
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabinowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabinowitz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabinowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabinowitz works at
Dr. Rabinowitz has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabinowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
472 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabinowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabinowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabinowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabinowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.