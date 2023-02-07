See All Otolaryngologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Mindy Rabinowitz, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (470)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Mindy Rabinowitz, MD

Dr. Mindy Rabinowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Rabinowitz works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rabinowitz's Office Locations

    Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Nasal Polyp
Peritonsillar Abscess
Postnasal Drip
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Outer Ear Infection
Rhinoseptoplasty
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anosmia
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Common Cold
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Orbital Fracture
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
Wheezing
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Tonsillitis
Adenoidectomy
Balloon Sinuplasty
Bell's Palsy
Bone Cancer
Broken Nose
Chronic Laryngitis
Cleft Palate
Craniopharyngioma
Endoscopy
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Jaw Fracture
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Meniere's Disease
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Orbital Surgical Procedures
Osteosarcoma
Sinus Disorders
Sinus Surgery
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skull Base Tumor
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Tongue Cancer
Tracheal Surgery
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wound Repair
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 472 ratings
    Patient Ratings (472)
    5 Star
    (423)
    4 Star
    (34)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Mindy Rabinowitz, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1962727701
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson-Dept of Otolaryngology
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mindy Rabinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rabinowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rabinowitz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rabinowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rabinowitz works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rabinowitz’s profile.

    Dr. Rabinowitz has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabinowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    472 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabinowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabinowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabinowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabinowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

