Overview of Dr. Mindy Shaffran, MD

Dr. Mindy Shaffran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Shaffran works at Suffolk Obgyn Llp in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY, Smithtown, NY and Wading River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.