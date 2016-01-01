Overview

Dr. Mindy Stimell Rauch, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Stimell Rauch works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.