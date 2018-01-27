Dr. Mindy Trotter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mindy Trotter, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mindy Trotter, DPM
Dr. Mindy Trotter, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Moline, IL. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital and University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Dr. Trotter's Office Locations
Wound Clinic Trinity Moline500 John Deere Rd, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 779-5395
Wound Clinic4480 Utica Ridge Rd Ste 110, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (563) 742-5100
Iowa Foot & Ankle Specialists4620 E 53rd St Ste 210, Davenport, IA 52807 Directions (563) 424-1235
Main Office2884 AAA Ct, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (563) 424-1235
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She truly cares about her patients.
About Dr. Mindy Trotter, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1184056897
Education & Certifications
- DeKalb Medical Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- University Of Northern Iowa
Dr. Trotter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trotter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Trotter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trotter.
