Dr. Mindy Trotter, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.3 (13)
Map Pin Small Moline, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mindy Trotter, DPM

Dr. Mindy Trotter, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Moline, IL. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital and University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Dr. Trotter works at Trinity Center For Wound Care in Moline, IL with other offices in Bettendorf, IA and Davenport, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trotter's Office Locations

    Wound Clinic Trinity Moline
    500 John Deere Rd, Moline, IL 61265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 779-5395
    Wound Clinic
    4480 Utica Ridge Rd Ste 110, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (563) 742-5100
    Iowa Foot & Ankle Specialists
    4620 E 53rd St Ste 210, Davenport, IA 52807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (563) 424-1235
    Main Office
    2884 AAA Ct, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (563) 424-1235

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Henry Hospital
  • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 27, 2018
    She truly cares about her patients.
    D.H. — Jan 27, 2018
    About Dr. Mindy Trotter, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184056897
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • DeKalb Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Northern Iowa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mindy Trotter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trotter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Trotter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trotter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trotter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trotter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

