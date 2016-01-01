Dr. Minesh Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minesh Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Minesh Mehta, MD
Dr. Minesh Mehta, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of Zambia / School Of Medicine|University of Zambia School of Medicine, Lusaka, Zambia and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Mehta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
About Dr. Minesh Mehta, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1558323519
Education & Certifications
- Ndola Central Hosp/U Wisc|Radiation Oncology, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wis.
- Ndola Central Hosp/U Wisc
- University Of Zambia / School Of Medicine|University of Zambia School of Medicine, Lusaka, Zambia
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mehta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.