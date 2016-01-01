See All Radiation Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Minesh Mehta, MD

Radiation Oncology
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Minesh Mehta, MD

Dr. Minesh Mehta, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of Zambia / School Of Medicine|University of Zambia School of Medicine, Lusaka, Zambia and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Mehta works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Mehta's Office Locations

    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Bladder Cancer
Brain Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Minesh Mehta, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558323519
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ndola Central Hosp/U Wisc|Radiation Oncology, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wis.
    Internship
    • Ndola Central Hosp/U Wisc
    Medical Education
    • University Of Zambia / School Of Medicine|University of Zambia School of Medicine, Lusaka, Zambia
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Minesh Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Mehta works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL.

    Dr. Mehta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

