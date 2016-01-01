Overview of Dr. Minesh Mehta, MD

Dr. Minesh Mehta, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of Zambia / School Of Medicine|University of Zambia School of Medicine, Lusaka, Zambia and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Mehta works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.