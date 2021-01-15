Overview of Dr. Minesh Pathak, MD

Dr. Minesh Pathak, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Pathak works at Kidney Care Consultants, PC in Bartlett, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.