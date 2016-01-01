Dr. Ming-Chen Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ming-Chen Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Ming-Chen Chang, MD
Dr. Ming-Chen Chang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from National Taiwan University College Of Medicine|National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine|St Agnes Hosp and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Emerald Coast Oncology & Hematology1024 MAR WALT DR, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 220-7006Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ming-Chen Chang, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Md
- Sinai/johns Hopkins Hosps
- Downstate/Kings Co Med Ctr
- National Taiwan University College Of Medicine|National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine|St Agnes Hosp
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
