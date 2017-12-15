Dr. Ming-Chih Kao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ming-Chih Kao, MD
Overview of Dr. Ming-Chih Kao, MD
Dr. Ming-Chih Kao, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Kao works at
Dr. Kao's Office Locations
-
1
Stanford University Medical Center450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-6238Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
-
2
Stanford Health Care Emeryville 58005800 Hollis St, Emeryville, CA 94608 Directions (510) 806-2100Monday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kao?
Dr. Kao is kind caring and very smart. He's taken the initiative to find new ways of helping his patients by researching new relevant treatments. He was well prepared for my first appointment. and had read my full medical file, which is quite large. He's noticed that some number of pain patients have Ehlers-Danlos and has worked to find specific treatment to help us recover. After decades of dealing with doctors that treated me like a faker, it's wonderful to be treated with respect.
About Dr. Ming-Chih Kao, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1922282870
Education & Certifications
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kao works at
Dr. Kao has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Migraine and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.