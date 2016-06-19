Dr. Fang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Fang, MD
Dr. James Fang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ZHENJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Locations
Avcare - Seniors In-home Helpmates675 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste B108, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 776-7600
- 2 3700 Sunset Ln Ste 2, Antioch, CA 94509 Directions (510) 230-8628
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes he knows his stuff very well I was his pt for 2 years and I'm a medical professional not the best bedside manner but that's what I needed not having much confidence with physicians
About Dr. James Fang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ZHENJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fang has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Constipation and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Fang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fang.
