Overview

Dr. Ming Huang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Chungshan Medical College - Taiwan and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Huang works at MING HUANG MD in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.