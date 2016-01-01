See All Family Doctors in Fresno, CA
Dr. Ming Lee, MD

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ming Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Lee works at Behr Kathleen L in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behr Kathleen L
    1125 E Spruce Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 248-1493

About Dr. Ming Lee, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 60 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013141829
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ming Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

