Overview of Dr. Ming Liu, MD

Dr. Ming Liu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Liu works at Ming Liu MD in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.