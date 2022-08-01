Dr. Ming Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ming Lu, MD
Overview of Dr. Ming Lu, MD
Dr. Ming Lu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Lu works at
Dr. Lu's Office Locations
-
1
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Eye Center1327 Troup Hwy Ste 600, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 531-4733
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lu?
Dr. Lu is very throw with the examination, explains things, answers questions, ask if I had any other questions and did I understood things. He is very helpful and friendly, as is his staff. It was truly a pleasure to see Dr. Lu, after having a very bad experience with another doctor. In my book, he is the best!
About Dr. Ming Lu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1225035827
Education & Certifications
- UT SW Med Ctr Parkland Mem Hosp
- Ma Eye Ear Infirmary Harvard Med Sch
- Hallmark Hlth Tufts U
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu works at
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lu speaks Mandarin.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.