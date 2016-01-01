Dr. Ming-Ming Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ming-Ming Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ming-Ming Lee, MD
Dr. Ming-Ming Lee, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Norwalk Hospital Pulmonology34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 852-2392Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Boston Medical Center72 E Concord St, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-4862
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ming-Ming Lee, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
