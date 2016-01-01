Overview of Dr. Ming Tsai, MD

Dr. Ming Tsai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAO PAULO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Tsai works at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.