Dr. Ming Wang, MD
Dr. Ming Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Palmer Plaza Building1801 West End Ave Ste 1150, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 321-8881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
As an alternative to LASIK surgery, Dr. Wang's Staff recommended the SMILE procedure to correct my vision without lenses. My active lifestyle and professional demands being a career firefighter and paramedic allows little recovery time and requires adequate vision. Dr. Wang's staff had me back to work with missing only one shift day. My first follow up appointment with Dr. Jones showed that my eyes were healing better than expected with my vision improving to better than what it is was with contacts. I now have the freedom and ability to work the long shifts required of me without the hassle of contacts or the frequent infections due to extended wear.
About Dr. Ming Wang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1104961085
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
