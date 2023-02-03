See All Ophthalmologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Ming Wang, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (559)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ming Wang, MD

Dr. Ming Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Wang works at Wang Vision Institute in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Wang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palmer Plaza Building
    1801 West End Ave Ste 1150, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 321-8881

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract Removal Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Cataract Removal Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye

Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Intracorneal Ring (ICR) Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 559 ratings
    Patient Ratings (559)
    5 Star
    (537)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Feb 03, 2023
    As an alternative to LASIK surgery, Dr. Wang's Staff recommended the SMILE procedure to correct my vision without lenses. My active lifestyle and professional demands being a career firefighter and paramedic allows little recovery time and requires adequate vision. Dr. Wang's staff had me back to work with missing only one shift day. My first follow up appointment with Dr. Jones showed that my eyes were healing better than expected with my vision improving to better than what it is was with contacts. I now have the freedom and ability to work the long shifts required of me without the hassle of contacts or the frequent infections due to extended wear.
    Bill, HFD FF/Medic — Feb 03, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Ming Wang, MD
    About Dr. Ming Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104961085
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Internship
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
