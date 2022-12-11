Overview of Dr. Ming Xu, MD

Dr. Ming Xu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bourbonnais, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from JIANGXI COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee and Riverside Medical Center.



Dr. Xu works at AMITA Health Medical Group Behavioral Medicine Bourbonnais in Bourbonnais, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.