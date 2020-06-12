Dr. Ming Zhong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ming Zhong, MD
Overview of Dr. Ming Zhong, MD
Dr. Ming Zhong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their residency with Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Zhong's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Downtown Flushing Multispecialty136-56 39th Avenue Floor 2nd Floor, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Zhong is an excellent provider. He is thorough, knowledgeable, and takes the time to explain everything so that both patient and the doctor are on the same page. I would recommend him and the Robbinsville office to my family and friends.
About Dr. Ming Zhong, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Mandarin
- 1265792816
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Zhong speaks Mandarin.
