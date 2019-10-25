See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Mingxue Yang, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mingxue Yang, MD

Dr. Mingxue Yang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Henan Medical College.

Dr. Yang works at Legacy IVF in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yang's Office Locations

    Advanced Fertility Service
    1625 3RD AVE, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 230-5711
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 25, 2019
    He is the best doctor I have ever seen. He is so kind and professional, he really cares about his patients. Thanks for his help we have our baby. I would recommend him to everyone who is seeking for a fertility doctor.
    — Oct 25, 2019
    About Dr. Mingxue Yang, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • 1689640484
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny Downtown Hospital
    • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    • Henan Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mingxue Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

