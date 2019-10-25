Dr. Mingxue Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mingxue Yang, MD
Overview of Dr. Mingxue Yang, MD
Dr. Mingxue Yang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Henan Medical College.
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
Advanced Fertility Service1625 3RD AVE, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 230-5711Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best doctor I have ever seen. He is so kind and professional, he really cares about his patients. Thanks for his help we have our baby. I would recommend him to everyone who is seeking for a fertility doctor.
About Dr. Mingxue Yang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Ny Downtown Hospital
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- Henan Medical College
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
