Overview of Dr. Mingxue Yang, MD

Dr. Mingxue Yang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Henan Medical College.



Dr. Yang works at Legacy IVF in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.