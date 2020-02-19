Dr. Dang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minh Dang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Minh Dang, MD is a Dermatologist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Dr. Dang works at
Locations
-
1
Minh O Dang MD Inc6155 Stoneridge Dr Ste 150, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 443-0980
-
2
Larry J. Lo MD Inc.632 W 11th St Ste 219, Tracy, CA 95376 Directions (209) 272-7622
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dang?
I’ve been looking for a dermatologist office closer to my house and found Dr. Dang’s office. My first experience was with Tracy who was just delightful. She’s very detailed oriented and explains the process thoroughly. I would definitely recommend them to my friends and family.
About Dr. Minh Dang, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1629058441
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hopsital
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Uc Berkeley
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dang works at
Dr. Dang has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dang speaks Vietnamese.
147 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.