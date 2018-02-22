Overview of Dr. Minh Huynh, MD

Dr. Minh Huynh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Huynh works at Minh Quan Huynh MD in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.