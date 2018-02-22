Dr. Minh Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minh Huynh, MD
Overview of Dr. Minh Huynh, MD
Dr. Minh Huynh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Huynh's Office Locations
Minh Quan Huynh MD57 N 13th St, San Jose, CA 95112 Directions (408) 998-3075
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, He is a great combination of real-life advice and science kind of a doctor. He spends time asking you questions as well as takes her time to answer yours in debt. He will then warn you what to expect in next few months. Very happy to see him every time.
About Dr. Minh Huynh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
- 1063437309
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Dr. Huynh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huynh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huynh speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.
