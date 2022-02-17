Dr. Minh-Ly Gaylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minh-Ly Gaylor, MD
Dr. Minh-Ly Gaylor, MD is a Dermatologist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Dermatology5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3534Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
You can truly see she definitely cares about her patients. She was so thorough and caring explaining my treatment and biopsy procedure. I would highly recommend her for any and all skin care problems that you may have!!
About Dr. Minh-Ly Gaylor, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Dr. Gaylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaylor has seen patients for Seborrheic Keratosis, Actinic Keratosis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.