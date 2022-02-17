Overview

Dr. Minh-Ly Gaylor, MD is a Dermatologist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.



Dr. Gaylor works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Keratosis, Actinic Keratosis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.