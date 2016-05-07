Dr. Minh-Phuong Doan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minh-Phuong Doan, MD
Overview of Dr. Minh-Phuong Doan, MD
Dr. Minh-Phuong Doan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Doan's Office Locations
Fair Oaks Medical Center Laboratory12255 Fair Lakes Pkwy, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 934-5820
Kaiser Permanente Tysons Corner Pharmacy8008 Westpark Dr, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 287-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, skilled, confident, explains things in ways you can understand, takes time with you, understands what your concerns are and listens to you
About Dr. Minh-Phuong Doan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Doan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doan speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Doan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doan.
