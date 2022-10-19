Overview of Dr. Minh Tran, MD

Dr. Minh Tran, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at Minh Q. Tran, M.D. in Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.