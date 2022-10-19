Dr. Minh Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minh Tran, MD
Overview of Dr. Minh Tran, MD
Dr. Minh Tran, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
Minh Q. Tran, M.D.14501 Magnolia St, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 901-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
He very nice Dr. And explain everything . Thank you so much.
About Dr. Minh Tran, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1508991928
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- Geo Washington University School Med
- Yale University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tran speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
