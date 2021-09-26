Dr. Minhee Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minhee Cho, MD
Overview of Dr. Minhee Cho, MD
Dr. Minhee Cho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Renton, WA. They completed their fellowship with CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Institute of Washington - Renton4300 Talbot Rd S Ste 300, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 228-6262Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Retina Institute of Washington - Federal Way918 S 348th St Ste B, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 518-1991Thursday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?
Dr. Cho welcomed me on the same day that my optometrist referred me-- for a potentially serious situation. Dr. Cho's expertise and very kind, encouraging manner were much appreciated. I'm very glad that I will have follow-up visit(s)-- I'm in the best possible hands. Thank you, too, to all the excellent staff members.
About Dr. Minhee Cho, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1801090709
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Macular Hole and Retinoschisis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cho speaks Korean and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.