Dr. Mini Sara Cherian, MD
Dr. Mini Sara Cherian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi India and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Rush Copley Endocrinology, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center2040 Ogden Ave Ste 217, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 978-4889
- Rush Copley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I can't say enough good things about Dr. Cherian. After a horrible experience with another endo who did not listen to my symptoms and just chalked it up to those symptoms to getting older or being a new mom, I felt defeated. These symptoms persisted so I was determined to advocate for myself and find a different endo. I suspected a few conditions and with some research, saw that Dr. Cherian specialized in them. I drove over an hour to see her in person. Luckily, virtual check-ins help and Dr is very efficient. At the end of my first visit with her, I had tears in my eyes. Dr Cherian actually listened to me, treated me with respect, and ran the necessary tests to validate or eradicate other concerns. She properly diagnosed me and has me on the path to healing. She provides holistic guidance, supplements, lifestyle change suggestions and medication only when necessary. I HIGHLY recommend her. Especially if you're willing to do your part.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1528205259
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University, Springfield, Illinois, Endocrinology
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County, Chicago, Illinois, Internal Medicine
- Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi India
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
