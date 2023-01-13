Dr. Mini Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mini Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mini Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
- 1 1600 Midtown Ave # 33, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 792-8439
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 1, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mini Singh has now move to Charlottesville, VA. My experience has been wonderful. She was insightful and knowledgeable. I highly recommend her as a provider for MS.
About Dr. Mini Singh, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1356761217
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.