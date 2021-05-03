Overview

Dr. Mini Sunilkumar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They graduated from Odessa Medical Institute and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Sunilkumar works at Downriver Community Services in Port Huron, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.