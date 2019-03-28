Overview of Dr. Mini Thomas, MD

Dr. Mini Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida.



Dr. Thomas works at ASHA MEDICAL CLINIC in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.