Dr. Mini Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mini Thomas, MD
Dr. Mini Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Asha Medical Clinic8291 Nw 88th Ave, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 722-6637
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
She's wonderful and so caring!! I highly recommend her!! I've gone to for a long-time.
About Dr. Mini Thomas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Malayalam and Spanish
- 1184684656
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- University of Florida
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas speaks Malayalam and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
