Overview of Dr. Mininder Kocher, MD

Dr. Mininder Kocher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and New England Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Kocher works at Boston Children's Hospital, Sports Medicine Division, Boston, MA in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.