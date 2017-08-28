Dr. Miniya Berhane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berhane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miniya Berhane, MD
Overview of Dr. Miniya Berhane, MD
Dr. Miniya Berhane, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berhane's Office Locations
- 1 600 18th St Ste 601, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-4106
- 2 3001 Emerson Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26104 Directions (304) 893-9906
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely adore Dr. Berhane. She is phenomenal with my kids, no fuss doctor.
About Dr. Miniya Berhane, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1053377366
Education & Certifications
- ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berhane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berhane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Berhane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berhane.
